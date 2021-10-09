Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.63 ($183.09).

BC8 stock opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Friday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 1-year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

