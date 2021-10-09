Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.