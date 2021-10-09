Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

