Berenberg Bank Lowers Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $393.94 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $287.65 and a 52-week high of $547.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.43.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

