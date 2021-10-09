Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.53 and a 200 day moving average of €153.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

