BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.66. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 685 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

