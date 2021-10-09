BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 4,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Specifically, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,081. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.77, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

