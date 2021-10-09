BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,940. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.