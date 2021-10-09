Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,113. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

