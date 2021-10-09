Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 52,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

