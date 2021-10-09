Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.24 and traded as high as C$10.00. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 124,133 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDT shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

The company has a market cap of C$531.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

