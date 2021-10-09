Bitcoin CZ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $14,309.46 and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,692,807 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

