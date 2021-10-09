Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0011

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $31,633.29 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.