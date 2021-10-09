BlackRock Inc. Sells 63,935 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tennant worth $225,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

