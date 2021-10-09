BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,416,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $227,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ALEX opened at $23.62 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

