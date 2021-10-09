BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $559.46

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.46 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.85). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 286,023 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 559.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 598.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

