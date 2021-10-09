Blair William & Co. IL Has $493,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BOX by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 786,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.48 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

