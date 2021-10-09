Blair William & Co. IL Has $568,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JD.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

