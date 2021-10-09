Blair William & Co. IL Sells 198,668 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,668 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CAI International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI opened at $55.93 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.