Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.01 million and $285,602.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

