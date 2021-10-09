Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

