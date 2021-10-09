Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of National Vision worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

