Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

