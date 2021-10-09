Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 434.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 453,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 85.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

