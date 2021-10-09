BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

