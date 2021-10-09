BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

