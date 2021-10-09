BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,876 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,876 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.