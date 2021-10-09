BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,313 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

