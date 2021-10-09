BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 92,343 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,343 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

