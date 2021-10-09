Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

