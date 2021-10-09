Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 331 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

