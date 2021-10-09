Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $50.65. 667,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,504. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.