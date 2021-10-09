Boston Partners Buys 13,056 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 12,288.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

