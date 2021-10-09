Boston Partners Sells 393 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

