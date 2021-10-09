BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.48 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 146.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

