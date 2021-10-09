Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 52,457 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,074. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.06. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

