Bridgewater Associates LP Has $79.46 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 39,389,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,534,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

