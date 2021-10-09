Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $41,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 726,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,250. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.56. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

