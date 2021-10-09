British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.