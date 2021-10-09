Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,688,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076,519 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

