Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

