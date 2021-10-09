Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

