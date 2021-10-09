Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report sales of $686.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $704.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 89,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,471. Griffon has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Griffon by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

