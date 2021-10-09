Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

MGTA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

