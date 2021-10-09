Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

NCMI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 539,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,093. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

