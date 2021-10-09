Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

NCMI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 539,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,093. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.