Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $147.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $552.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $559.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.01. 237,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

