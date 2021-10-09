Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $38.20. 1,556,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after buying an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

