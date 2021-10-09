Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.25 on Friday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.