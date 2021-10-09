Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.17. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $297.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 29.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

