Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.30 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,021.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

